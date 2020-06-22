Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 110 points or 5.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,125-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the economy will continue to recover from the Covid-19 shutdown. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index shed 14.59 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 2,126.73 after trading between 2,122.10 and 2,142.88. Volume was 779 million shares worth 9.9 trillion won. There were 610 decliners and 252 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tanked 2.44 percent, while KB Financial plunged 3.19 percent, Hana Financial skidded 1.44 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.70 percent, LG Electronics surrendered 1.89 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.59 percent, S-Oil lost 1.47 percent, SK Innovation dipped 0.40 percent, Lotte Chemical was down 2.18 percent, POSCO sank 2.367 percent, SK Telecom added 0.24 percent, KEPCO dropped 1.23 percent, Hyundai Motors declined 1.50 percent, Kia Motors retreated 1.66 percent and LG Display was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, shaking off early directionless trade to finish in the green.

The Dow added 153.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,024.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 110.35 points or 1.11 percent to end at 10,056.47 and the S&P 500 rose 20.12 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,117.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism the U.S. economy will quickly recover from the coronavirus-induced setback. Recent retail sales and employment data far exceeded estimates, helping reinforce hopes of a V-shaped recovery even as most economists urge caution.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a continued nosedive in existing home sales in May.

Crude oil prices rose fairly sharply on Monday as traders continued to bet energy demand will increase despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus infections. West Texas Crude oil futures contracts for July expired at $40.46 barrel, gaining $0.71 or 1.8 percent for the session.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that producer prices were unchanged on a monthly basis in May - beating expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in April.

On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 1.7 percent - again beating forecasts for a fall of 1.9 percent following the 1.5 percent drop in the previous month.

