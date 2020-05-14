Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,925-point plateau although it's predicted to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism that countries will soon reopen their economies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, technology stocks, oil companies and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 15.46 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 1,924.96 after trading between 1,913.49 and 1,931.43. Volume was 744 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won. There were 638 decliners and 229 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.87 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.59 percent, Hana Financial tanked 3.88 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.13 percent, LG Electronics dropped 1.45 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.59 percent, LG Chem sank 2.13 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 1.07 percent, S-Oil plummeted 3.61 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.99 percent, POSCO stumbled 2.89 percent, SK Telecom added 0.24 percent, KEPCO surged 5.23 percent, Hyundai Motors shed 0.86 percent and Kia Motors cratered 3.37 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shrugged off a sharply lower open on Thursday, rebounding to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 377.37 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 23,625.34, while the NASDAQ climbed 80.56 points or 0.91 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 rose 32.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,852.50.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders again were optimistic about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.

The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the economic outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of "significant downside risks" during a speech on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up businesses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.27 or 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.