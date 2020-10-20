Rebound Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after ending the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,510-point plateau although it's tipped to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on renewed optimism for economic stimulus in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, industrials and telecoms.

For the day, the index dipped 7.14 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 1,510.97 after trading between 1,510.69 and 1,520.97. Volume was 11.030 billion shares worth 5.825 billion ringgit. There were 660 decliners and 393 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 5.19 percent, while Press Metal surged 4.70 percent, Petronas Chemicals and Nestle both plunged 1.83 percent, Digi.com tanked 1.73 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings tumbled 1.69 percent, MISC skidded 1.38 percent, AMMB Holdings retreated 1.36 percent, Top Glove declined 1.25 percent, Maxis surrendered 1.01 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.83 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.82 percent, PPB Group shed 0.74 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.65 percent, Dialog Group added 0.53 percent, RHB Capital fell 0.46 percent, Sime Darby Plantations and Tenaga Nasional both slid 0.40 percent, Petronas Gas and Axiata both gained 0.37 percent, Maybank dipped 0.28 percent, Public Bank slipped 0.25 percent, Hartalega Holdings rose 0.21 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.20 percent and Genting, Hap Seng, IOI Corporation and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, fell from afternoon highs but still ended solidly in the green - cutting into the previous session's losses.

The Dow climbed 113.37 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 28,308.79, while the NASDAQ added 37.61 points or 0.33 percent to end at 11,516.49 and the S&P 500 gained 16.20 points or 0.47 percent to close at 3,443.12.

The rebound on Wall Street comes amid renewed optimism about lawmakers in Washington reaching an agreement on a new stimulus bill as Democrats and Republicans work to narrow their differences.

Reports that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could be available for emergency use in December if it gets positive results from its interim trial next month further aided sentiment.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Tuesday on expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and that OPEC and its allies will scale back production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.64 or 1.6 percent at $41.70 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.