Rebound Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 40 points or 2.7 percent, The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,520-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with tech shares expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were broadly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials, industrials and telecoms were mitigated by support from the rubber glove makers.

For the day, the index dropped 11.92 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 1,518.43 after trading between 1,512.74 and 1,526.02. Volume was 5.975 billion shares worth 3.824 billion ringgit. There were 573 decliners and 498 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 3.10 percent, while Genting plunged 2.77 percent, Public Bank tanked 1.98 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 1.92 percent, Genting Malaysia and CIMB Group both skidded 1.90 percent, Top Glove surged 1.82 percent, MISC retreated 1.55 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 1.38 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings surrendered 1.36 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 1.24 percent, Sime Darby dropped 1.22 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.90 percent, Maybank lost 0.68 percent, Axiata fell 0.67 percent, RHB Capital and Hong Leong Bank both slid 0.66 percent, Press Metal added 0.58 percent, Hartalega Holdings gained 0.57 percent, Dialog Group dipped 0.53 percent, Petronas Chemicals slipped 0.50 percent, Digi.com was down 0.48 percent, Maxis eased 0.40 percent, PPB Group rose 0.10 percent and AMMB Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen in recent sessions and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 250.62 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 28,837.52, while the NASDAQ surged 296.32 points or 2.56 percent to end at 11,876.26 and the S&P 500 perked 57.09 points or 1.64 percent to close at 3,534.22.

Technology stocks led the markets higher, as reflected by the significant advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Apple (AAPL) posted a standout gain, surging up by 6.4 percent, while Facebook (FB) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) also moved notably higher.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) also showed a strong move to the upside after Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the social media giant to Buy from Hold.

The markets also continued to benefit from optimism about a new stimulus bill even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks will remain at an impasse until serious issues with the Trump administration's latest proposal are resolved.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid concerns over excess supply in the market and worries about a possible drop in energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were down $1.17 or 2.9 percent at $39.43 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.