Rebound Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market on Monday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,570-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the United States and China have finally concluded a portion of their elusive trade deal. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the plantation stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dipped 1.81 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,569.35 after trading between 1,565.59 and 1,573.41. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.8 billion ringgit. There were 453 decliners and 376 gainers.

Among the actives, MISC surged 2.76 percent, while Petronas Gas soared 2.72 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 1.54 percent, RHB Capital spiked 1.43 percent, Top Glove accelerated 1.37 percent, Dialog Group plunged 1.16 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings and IHH Healthcare both tumbled 0.93 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 0.91 percent, Genting jumped 0.86 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.81 percent, Axiata sank 0.71 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.66 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 0.56 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.44 percent, Public Bank lost 0.42 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.31 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 0.26 percent, Maybank fell 0.23 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.19 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Sime Darby, Press Metals and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, extending gains and hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 100.51 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 28,235.89, while the NASDAQ gained 79.35 points or 0.91 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 rose 22.65 points or 0.71 percent to 3,191.45.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. The deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details.

In economic news, the National Association of Homebuilder noted a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence in December, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher Monday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. After jumping $0.89 to $60.07 a barrel last Friday, crude oil for January delivery edged up $0.14 to a three-month closing high of $60.21 a barrel.

