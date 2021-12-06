Rebound Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,480-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing virus concerns and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the glove makers, plantations and telecoms, while the financials offered mild support.

For the day, the index dropped 18.29 points or 1.22 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,483.45 after peaking at 1,503.76. Volume was 3.66 billion shares worth 2.567 billion ringgit. There were 790 decliners and 242 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove plummeted 8.54 percent, while Axiata plunged 3.69 percent, PPB Group tanked 3.20 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 2.98 percent, Digi.com surrendered 2.63 percent, Telekom Malaysia declined 2.57 percent, MRDIY retreated 2.55 percent, MISC skidded 2.45 percent, IOI Corporation stumbled 2.41 percent, Maxis slumped 2.25 percent, Tenaga Nasional weakened 1.96 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.88 percent, Hong Leong Bank sank 1.87 percent, Dialog Group dropped 1.59 percent, CIMB Group climbed 1.55 percent, Hartalega Holdings shed 1.46 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 1.44 percent, Petronas Dagangan advanced 1.01 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.94 percent, Public Bank slid 0.77 percent, Genting dipped 0.68 percent, Sime Darby Plantations was down 0.53 percent, Maybank collected 0.50 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.46 percent and RHB Capital and Press Metal both rose 0.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened mostly higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 646.95 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 35,227.03, while the NASDAQ advanced 139.68 points or 0.93 percent to end at 15,225.15 and the S&P 500 gained 53.24 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,591.67.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflected easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus amid indications the new strain causes milder symptoms.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN it is too early to make definitive statements but said early signals regarding the severity of Omicron are encouraging.

Meanwhile, the jump by the Dow comes amid standout gains by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC).

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday as Saudi Arabia's Aramco hiked prices of crude exported to Asia and the U.S. and amid easing concerns about Omicron. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for surged $3.23 or 4.9 percent at $69.49 a barrel.

