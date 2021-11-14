Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday ended the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 110 points or 1.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,650-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology shares tempered by weakness from oil stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the resource and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 40.29 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 6,651.05 after trading between 6,646.32 and 6,714.16.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.34 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga advanced 0.95 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.78 percent, Bank Central Asia surrendered 1.95 percent, Bank Mandiri tumbled 1.73 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 0.71 percent, Indosat sank 0.71 percent, Indocement added 0.61 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.40 percent, United Tractors jumped 1.90 percent, Astra International slid 0.40 percent, Astra Agro Lestari shed 0.47 percent, Aneka Tambang climbed 1.27 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 1.24 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 1.41 percent and Semen Indonesia, Timah and Energi Mega Persada were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages open modestly higher on Friday but accelerated as the day progressed, finishing at or near session highs.

The Dow jumped 179.11 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 36,100.31, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.66 points or 1.00 percent to close at 15,860.96 and the S&P 500 gained 33.58 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,682.85. For the week, the Dow dipped 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P eased 0.3 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as the concerns about inflation raised by the Labor Department's consumer price report seem to have been short-lived.

Federal Reserve officials have also repeatedly described the factors driving inflation as transitory, indicating the central bank is not currently considering accelerating monetary policy tightening.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil futures tumbled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by a firm dollar and a downward revision in global oil demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.80 or 1 percent at $80.79 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide October figures for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to skyrocket 56.06 percent on year after jumping 40.31 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 46.85 percent, easing from 47.64 in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.87 billion, down from $4.37 billion a month earlier.

