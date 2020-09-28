Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after ending the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 215 points or 4.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,905-point plateau and it's bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with further bargain hunting expected amidst rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 39.24 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 4,906.55 after trading between 4,905.51 and 4,991.76.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 0.90 percent, while Bank Mandiri tanked 3.74 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.69 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.30 percent, Indosat soared 4.88 percent, Indocement plunged 3.44 percent, Semen Indonesia rallied 3.69 percent, Indofood Suskes declined 1.75 percent, Astra Agro Lestari retreated 1.50 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.68 percent and Vale Indonesia, Timah and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session with broadly based support.

The Dow spiked 410.10 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 27,584.06, while the NASDAQ surged 203.96 points or 1.87 percent to end at 11,117.53 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.14 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,351.60.

The strength on Wall Street followed a rally in the European markets, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Traders seem to shrug off recent concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election.

The markets also benefitted from optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday and the most active futures contract ended notably higher as optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package helped ease concerns about energy demand and supported oil prices.

