Rebound Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,260 points or 6.5 percent. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 20,470-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, with support expected from the financial, oil and telecom stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday as the financials, properties and technology stocks were mostly lower.

For the day, the index dropped 247.18 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 20,470.06 after trading between 20,303.55 and 20,642.76.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plunged 6.86 percent, while Alibaba Group surrendered 3.35 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 9.71 percent, ANTA Sports tumbled 3.39 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 1.00 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.75 percent, China Resources Land improved 0.42 percent, CNOOC climbed 1.44 percent, Country Garden dropped 0.65 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.51 percent, Galaxy Entertainment retreated 1.56 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.28 percent, Henderson Land sank 0.46 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slumped 1.03 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.22 percent, JD.com added 0.57 percent, Lenovo tanked 3.50 percent, Li Ning cratered 9.14 percent, Meituan declined 3.06 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 1.84 percent, Xiaomi Corporation stumbled 2.04 percent, WuXi Biologics dipped 0.09 percent and China Life Insurance, CITIC and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely accelerated as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 618.34 points or 1.98 percent to finish at 31,880.24, while the NASDAQ soared 180.66 points or 1.59 percent to end at 11,535.27 and the S&P 500 jumped 72.39 points or 1.86 percent to close at 3,973.75.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels, extending the recovery seen late in the trading session last Friday.

Buying interest was also generated in reaction to news the financial hub of Shanghai has lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions and U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled flat on Monday. Oil prices climbed higher earlier in the day amid hopes of increased demand from China, while a weaker dollar also offered support. But prices came off higher levels as the day progressed and eventually settled little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended at $110.29 a barrel, up a penny from Friday's close of $110.28 a barrel. The contract rose to a high of $111.96 earlier in the day.

