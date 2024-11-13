Reborn Coffee’s Bbang Ssaem Bakery enters major agreement with coffee chain

Reborn Coffee (REBN) announced a landmark distribution agreement through majority-owned its South Korean subsidiary, Bbang Ssaem Bakery F&B. This strategic partnership will bring Reborn’s baked goods to approximately 8,000 stores of a major coffee chain across South Korea, significantly enhancing the company’s revenue and solidifying its position in the country’s dynamic coffee and bakery market.

