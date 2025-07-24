Markets
REBN

Reborn Coffee Signs $1.7 Mln Licensing Deal With Arjomand Group For Global Expansion

July 24, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Reborn Coffee (REBN) has entered a $1.7 million master licensing agreement with the Arjomand Group to expand its brand across the Middle East, Europe, and MENA regions.

The deal enables Arjomand to develop Reborn-branded retail outlets and product lines in high-growth markets, aligning with Reborn's international growth strategy.

The agreement includes a milestone-based payment structure to support long-term collaboration. Reborn CEO Jay Kim noted the deal marks a strategic shift, combining Reborn's premium lifestyle brand with Arjomand's regional influence.

As part of its Gulf region debut, Reborn is preparing to launch a flagship drive-thru store at the Abu Dhabi Group's headquarters. The partnership will also extend distribution to 17 hotels and thousands of corporate employees, amplifying brand presence in the UAE.

Thursday, REBN closed at $2.89, up 10.31%, and is trading at $2.8817 in after-hours, down 0.29% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.