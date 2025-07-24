Reborn Coffee Signs $1.7 Mln Licensing Deal With Arjomand Group For Global Expansion

(RTTNews) - Reborn Coffee (REBN) has entered a $1.7 million master licensing agreement with the Arjomand Group to expand its brand across the Middle East, Europe, and MENA regions.

The deal enables Arjomand to develop Reborn-branded retail outlets and product lines in high-growth markets, aligning with Reborn's international growth strategy.

The agreement includes a milestone-based payment structure to support long-term collaboration. Reborn CEO Jay Kim noted the deal marks a strategic shift, combining Reborn's premium lifestyle brand with Arjomand's regional influence.

As part of its Gulf region debut, Reborn is preparing to launch a flagship drive-thru store at the Abu Dhabi Group's headquarters. The partnership will also extend distribution to 17 hotels and thousands of corporate employees, amplifying brand presence in the UAE.

Thursday, REBN closed at $2.89, up 10.31%, and is trading at $2.8817 in after-hours, down 0.29% on the NasdaqCM.

