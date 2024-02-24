Reborn Coffee (REBN) Price Target Increased by 700.00% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Reborn Coffee (NasdaqCM:REBN) has been revised to 16.32 / share. This is an increase of 700.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 973.68% from the latest reported closing price of 1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reborn Coffee. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REBN is 0.00%, a decrease of 36.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.23% to 50K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 7K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 63.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 52.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 55.34% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REBN by 65.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.