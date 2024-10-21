Reborn Coffee launches latest patented coffeeware starting with Reborn Tumbler

Reborn Coffee (REBN) announced the launch of its latest patented coffeeware, starting with the Reborn Tumbler. This product marks the beginning of a global rollout that is expected to drive significant growth and position Reborn Coffee at the forefront of the industry. The Reborn Coffee Tumbler, created exclusively for Reborn Coffee, was designed by Mr. Gu in collaboration with his design brand, Nooof. This innovative design, which earned the prestigious IF Product Design Award, seamlessly blends functionality and style in an eco-friendly tumbler, reflecting Reborn Coffee’s dedication to sustainability and quality.

