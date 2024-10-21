News & Insights

Stocks
REBN

Reborn Coffee launches latest patented coffeeware starting with Reborn Tumbler

October 21, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reborn Coffee (REBN) announced the launch of its latest patented coffeeware, starting with the Reborn Tumbler. This product marks the beginning of a global rollout that is expected to drive significant growth and position Reborn Coffee at the forefront of the industry. The Reborn Coffee Tumbler, created exclusively for Reborn Coffee, was designed by Mr. Gu in collaboration with his design brand, Nooof. This innovative design, which earned the prestigious IF Product Design Award, seamlessly blends functionality and style in an eco-friendly tumbler, reflecting Reborn Coffee’s dedication to sustainability and quality.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on REBN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.