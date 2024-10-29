Reborn Coffee to launch nationwide distribution of Cold Brew line

Reborn Coffee (REBN) announced the upcoming nationwide distribution of its Cold Brew line, building on the momentum from its recent Miami Passion event with Hagerty Garage + Social during the Austin F1 Race. This launch features Miami Passion, a limited-edition Cold Brew blend, which combines Reborn’s signature coffee with tropical Passion Fruit, capturing the vibrant spirit of Miami. Reborn’s U.S. distribution strategy will target key markets where demand for premium Cold Brew is high, focusing on both retail locations and e-commerce platforms to ensure easy access for on-the-go consumers. In addition to Miami Passion, Reborn’s RTD lineup will include two other popular Cold Brew fruit infused, each crafted to meet the tastes of health-conscious coffee drinkers who prefer low-acid, naturally caffeinated options.

