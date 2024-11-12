Reborn Coffee files to sell common stock, warrants, no amount given

Dawson James Securities is acting as exclusive placement agent in connection with this offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on REBN:
- Reborn Coffee closes acquisition of 58% stake in Bbang Ssaem Bakery
- Reborn Coffee to launch nationwide distribution of Cold Brew line
- Reborn Coffee launches latest patented coffeeware starting with Reborn Tumbler
- Reborn Coffee announces strategic joint venture with Gaingan Humantech
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.