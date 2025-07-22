Markets
REBN

Reborn Coffee Expands To Georgia And Armenia Through Strategic Licensing Deal

July 22, 2025 — 09:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) has entered into a licensing agreement with The Arjomand Group and IG International, enabling the specialty coffee brand to expand into Georgia and Armenia.

Under the deal, IG International will exclusively operate Reborn Coffee locations in both countries, marking a strategic step in the company's international growth.

The decision aligns with increasing investor confidence in the region, particularly following the Georgian Prime Minister's affirmation of the country's European integration. Reborn CEO Jay Kim highlighted the collaboration as a significant move, citing shared values and the region's alignment with Reborn's hospitality-driven model.

The licensing structure involves an upfront fee and milestone-based payments, supporting scalable, capital-light expansion. IG International will launch outlets in cities like Tbilisi, Batumi, and Yerevan, tailoring Reborn's offerings to local preferences.

This move reinforces Reborn Coffee's broader global expansion strategy, which spans the Middle East, Asia, and Europe through licensing and franchise partnerships.

Tuesday, REBN closed 0.38% higher at $2.62 and rose to $2.6599 in after-hours trading, up 1.52% on the NasdaqCM.

