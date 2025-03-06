$REAX Earnings Results: $REAX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$REAX ($REAX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $350,630,000, beating estimates of $306,113,220 by $44,516,780.
$REAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $REAX stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 777,029 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,574,333
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 450,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,069,999
- INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC removed 438,706 shares (-1.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,018,047
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 425,789 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,958,629
- ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP removed 350,000 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,609,999
- ISOMER PARTNERS LP removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,380,000
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 295,564 shares (+61.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,359,594
