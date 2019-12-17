Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that UTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.79, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTG was $36.79, representing a -1.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.48 and a 36.46% increase over the 52 week low of $26.96.

