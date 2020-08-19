Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that UTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.07, the dividend yield is 6.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTG was $32.07, representing a -20.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.20 and a 64.88% increase over the 52 week low of $19.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

