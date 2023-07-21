Reaves Utility Income Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UTG

In trading on Friday, shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (Symbol: UTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.25, changing hands as high as $28.30 per share. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.55 per share, with $34.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.17.

