Reata's (RETA) Skyclarys PAS Gets FDA Nod, Stock Rises 7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA announced that the FDA approved its prior approval supplement (PAS) application to update the drug substance specification for Skyclarys (omaveloxolone). The company further reported that following the PAS approval, Skyclarys is available to patients with Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) in the United States.

Earlier this month, Reata had reported FDA acceptance of the PAS for Skyclarys. It is to be noted that a company files a PAS application with the FDA when certain predefined changes are considered to have a substantial potential to have an adverse effect on the identity, strength, quality, purity, or potency of a drug product. This is a matter of concern as these factors may relate to the safety or effectiveness of the drug product.

We would like to remind the investors that in February 2023, the FDA approved Skyclarys for treating FA in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older. The approval was based on efficacy and safety data from the MOXIe Part 2 study and a post hoc analysis of the open-label MOXIe extension study.

The recommended daily oral dosage for Skyclarys is 150 mg.

FA is an ultra-rare genetic, progressive and neurodegenerative movement disorder that affects approximately 5,000 diagnosed patients in the United States. This disease, which is usually diagnosed during adolescence, causes progressive loss of coordination, muscle weakness and fatigue, eventually resulting in loss of mobility and finally death.

Skyclarys is the first drug to be approved specifically for the treatment of FA and also Reata’s first commercial product. There are no currently approved disease-modifying therapies for FA, which means Reata will enjoy the first-mover advantage for some time. With the product available in the U.S. market, Skyclarys is expected to generate significant revenues for the company.

The FDA has granted Reata a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher along with the approval of Skyclarys.

A regulatory application, seeking approval for Skyclarys as a treatment for FA patients in Europe, is currently under review.

It is important to note that another company that is making a drug for Friedreich’s ataxia is PTC Therapeutics PTCT.

PTC Therapeutics is developing vatiquinone (PTC743) in phase III pivotal studies for children and young adults with FA. PTC Therapeutics’ vatiquinone has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA. In May 2023, PTCT reported top-line results from its MOVE-FA study on vatiquinone for the treatment of FA.

The study failed to achieve its primary endpoint of statistically significant change in mFARS score at week 72, in the primary analysis population. However, significant benefits on key disease subscales and secondary endpoints were observed upon treatment with vatiquinone. Furthermore, PTCT reported that the mFARS score and several secondary endpoints reached significance in the population of patients that completed the study protocol.

