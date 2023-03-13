Reata (RETA) Stock Doubles This Year on Skyclarys FDA Nod

Reata Pharmaceuticals’ RETA shares have more than doubled in 2023. The main reason for the surge is the approval of its Skyclarys or omaveloxolone, across a broad patient population of an ultra-rare disease named Friedreich’s ataxia on Feb 28.

Reata's shares have surged 118.4% year over year compared to the industry's 9.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The FDA approved Reata's Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) for Friedreich's ataxia in adults and adolescents aged 16 and older.

Friedreich's ataxia is an ultra-rare genetic, progressive and neurodegenerative movement disorder that affects approximately 5,000 people in the United States. This disease, usually diagnosed during adolescence, causes progressive loss of coordination, muscle weakness and fatigue, eventually resulting in loss of mobility and death.

There are no currently approved disease-modifying therapies for Friedreich's ataxia, which means Reata will enjoy the first-mover advantage for some time. Skyclarys is the first therapy explicitly indicated for treating Friedreich's ataxia. It is also Reata's first commercial product. The company expects the drug to be available commercially in the second quarter of 2023.

Although there are no currently approved therapies for Friedreich's ataxia, several companies are developing candidates targeting similar indications. One of them is vatiquinone in phase III pivotal studies for children and young adults with Friedreich ataxia developed by PTC Therapeutics.

If approved and launched commercially, omaveloxolone may face competition from PTC Therapeutics’ vatiquinone,

Reata has a pivotal-stage pipeline candidate, bardoxolone, being developed for treating chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in multiple indications. In early 2022, Reata received a complete response letter (CRL), which indicated that the FDA could not approve the NDA for bardoxolone in its present form.

Reata also has an important early-stage candidate called cemdomespib (RTA 901), the lead product candidate fromR the company's Hsp90 modulator program, in neurological indications. The company plans to begin a phase II study to evaluate cemdomespib in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain by the third quarter of 2023.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

