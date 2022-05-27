Reata (RETA) Friedreich's Ataxia NDA Gets Priority Review

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA announced that the FDA has accepted its new drug application (“NDA”) for its lead pipeline candidate, omaveloxolone. The NDA is seeking approval for the candidate as a treatment for patients with Friedreich’s ataxia, an inherited disorder that affects some of the body's nerves.

The FDA has granted priority review designation to the omaveloxolone NDA. A priority review designation shortens the review period of an NDA from 12 months to 8 months. The candidate also enjoys Fast Track designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation.

A decision from the FDA on the potential approval of omaveloxolone is expected by Nov 30, 2022.

Following a potential approval, omaveloxolone will become the first FDA-approved therapy for the rare, genetic neuromuscular disorder, Friedreich’s ataxia. Reata expects to launch the candidate in early 2023.

The NDA for omaveloxolone was supported by data from a two-part pivotal study, MOXIe, as well as MOXIe Extension studies.

Reata successfully completed the pivotal MOXIe study on its omaveloxolone as a potential treatment for FA in 2019. The data showed a statistically significant improvement in mFARS (a measure of FA disease progression) compared to placebo after 48 weeks of treatment. The company also successfully completed a baseline-controlled study (crossover study) and exploratory analyses for additional data requested by the FDA previously.

The company is also developing another pipeline candidate, bardoxolone, as a potential treatment for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by the Alport syndrome. The CRL indicated that the regulatory body could not approve the NDA in its present form. The submission of omaveloxolone NDA boosts the prospects of a commercialized product for Reata by next year.

Please note that the CRL for bardoxolone NDA was based on the negative outcome of an FDA advisory committee. The committee stated that clinical data provided with the NDA does not support the effectiveness of the candidate in slowing the progression of CKD.

Reata continues to work with the FDA to decide the next step for bardoxolone. However, this will significantly delay any potential approval to the candidate for treating CKD.

Meanwhile, Reata is also developing bardoxolone for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (“ADPKD”) in a late-stage study. The company recently filed a protocol amendment and requested a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the ADPKD development program.

