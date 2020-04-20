Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RETA

In trading on Monday, shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $152.76, changing hands as high as $163.05 per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RETA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RETA's low point in its 52 week range is $70 per share, with $257.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.