Reata Pharma Stock Trading Halted As FDA Discusses Bardoxolone NDA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bopharmaceutical company Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) announced Wednesday that Nasdaq has halted trading of the Company's common stock.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome.

The Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm ET today. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for completion of the review of the NDA for bardoxolone is February 25, 2022.

