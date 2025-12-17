Reasons Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of WEX WEX have gained 11.7% over the past month, outperforming the industry’s 5.2% growth.

The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to increase 9.2% year over year. Its 2025 and 2026 earnings are expected to rise 4.3% and 11.2%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 0.8% in 2025 and 4% in 2026.

Factors That Augur Well for WEX

WEX’s revenue growth is primarily driven by its Mobility segment, which offers customers fleet vehicle payment processing services, particularly designed for commercial and government fleets. The recently launched WEX EV Depot enables simple, secure and frictionless charging at private chargers when using a WEX Fleet Card. The platform also helps businesses manage and control expenses like fuel, tires, maintenance and wireless plans through discounts.

WEX’s focused approach to leveraging AI across customer discovery, prototyping, coding, QA, infrastructure management and security has helped drive a significant increase in product innovation velocity. It has reduced claims processing time, improved productivity and lowered costs to cover. The recently introduced AI insights in field service management enable real-time resolution of customers' inquiries. Additionally, the 10-4 app, designed to help small trucking businesses by providing discounts on fuel costs, is helping the company to gain more customers.

WEX Inc. Revenue (TTM)

WEX Inc. revenue-ttm | WEX Inc. Quote

In 2024, WEX acquired Sawatch Labs, a Colorado-based startup focused on fleet electrification analytics software, thus enhancing its ability to support customers in their EV evaluation processes. The company is also expanding its technological reach through its new partnership with Trucker Path, a leading mobile app used by over 1 million professional truck drivers.

Although below the industry average of 1.15, WEX’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 1.05 in the third quarter of 2025. A current ratio of above 1 indicates that the company is able to pay off its short-term obligations efficiently.

Key Risk Factor

WEX has never declared and currently has no plans to pay cash dividends. This may discourage cash dividend-seeking investors, as the only potential return comes from share price appreciation. Since share price appreciation is not guaranteed, dividend-focused investors may hesitate to bet on it.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

WEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Genpact (G) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.6%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5% on average.

Palantir Technologies also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 50%. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched once, with an earnings surprise of 16.3% on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.