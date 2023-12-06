Reasons Why You Should Retain WEX in Your Portfolio Right Now

WEX Inc. WEX's robust organic growth and strategic acquisitions drive revenues and earnings. The recent Payzer acquisition aligns with its growth strategy. WEX strengthens its position with key acquisitions in healthcare and travel.

WEX gained 12.1% in the past year compared with its industry’s increase of 16.7% in the same time frame.

Factors in Favor

WEX's organic growth, driven by its extensive network, transaction volume, product excellence and strategic efforts, fuels solid revenue and earnings growth. Payment processing demand and operational efficiency are key contributors. Strategic acquisitions enhance scalability and product offerings. Optimistic about organic growth in all segments, we forecast 4.9% earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2023 and 10.8% EPS growth in 2024.

Recently, WEX has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Payzer, a cloud-based field service management software provider. This move aligns with WEX's growth strategy, thus expanding its product suite and creating cross-sell opportunities for its 150,000 small business customers in field service. Other acquisitions, such as the 2021 HealthcareBank division deal, enhance WEX's role in customer-directed healthcare. The benefitexpress acquisition in 2020 strengthens WEX's position in the healthcare ecosystem by combining benefit administration, compliance services, and consumer-directed health and lifestyle spending accounts. Strategic acquisitions of eNett and Optal in 2020 reinforce WEX's presence in the global travel marketplace.

WEX's revenue stability stems from high-quality products, services and a deep understanding of customer needs. Long-term strategic relationships, multi-year contracts and high renewal rates further contribute to this stability. With a large customer base and key partnerships, the company's healthy customer retention is driven by private-label portfolios and value-added offerings. Our 2023 revenue estimate for WEX is $2.5 billion, reflecting a 6.4% increase from the previous year.

Factors Against

WEX's current ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was pegged at 1.03, lower than the current ratio of 1.04 reported at the end of the previous quarter and 1.12 reported at the end of the year-ago quarter. This is less than the Financial Transaction Services industry’s current ratio of 1.25 during the second quarter of 2023. Decreasing the current ratio does not bode well.

WEX currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

