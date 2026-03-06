Reasons Why You Should Retain Waste Management Stock for Now

Shares of Waste Management WM have gained 6.7% over the past month, outperforming the industry’s 2.5% growth.

WM has a Growth Score of B. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 5.4% year over year. Earnings for 2026 and 2027 are projected to rise 8.8% and 14%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 5.3% in 2026 and 5.6% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for WM

Waste Management, with its robust waste collection, recycling and disposal infrastructure, ensures steady and sustainable long-term growth while building competitive advantages. Additionally, its focus on the conversion of landfill gas into renewable energy, integration of modern technology and process improvements aids WM in providing services to businesses operating across different sectors.

Waste Management, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Waste Management, Inc. revenue-ttm | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

WM’s pricing and cost-control strategies ensure that price adjustments are aligned with the quality and reliability of its services. These strategies impact its bottom line.

The company is focusing on optimizing its healthcare solutions business through the Stericycle acquisition. Recently, it expanded its renewable energy network by commissioning seven new renewable natural gas facilities, enhanced the performance of its recycling network by completing automation upgrades at five recycling facilities and added facilities in four new markets.

WM has been a consistent dividend payer since 1998. In 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, it paid dividends of $970 million, $1.1 billion, $1.1 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. Such moves create shareholders’ value and instill confidence in the stock.

Key Risk Factor

WM had a current ratio of 0.89, lower than the industry's average of 1 in the last quarter. A current ratio below 1 often suggests that a company may not be well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Waste Management currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Coherent Corp. COHR and Deluxe DLX.

Coherent carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 29.9%.

COHR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7% on average.

Deluxe also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

DLX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.