Reasons Why You Should Retain TransUnion Stock in Your Portfolio

TransUnion TRU is benefiting from the rapid growth of the big data and analytics market. Its distinctive and comprehensive datasets, next-generation technology and its analytics and decision-making capabilities drive demand.

TRU has a Growth Score of B, which condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

It also has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four reported quarters, delivering an average beat of 6.5%.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 5.7% year over year. Its 2026 and 2027 earnings are projected to rise 11.4% and 16.5%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 9.9% in 2026 and 7.9% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for TRU

TRU’s top line benefits from the fast-growing Big Data and analytics market amid a stable U.S. economic and lending environment. This market is expanding at an accelerated pace, as companies increasingly harness data for business insights and decision-making. The growing volume of data and advances in data-processing technology and analytics are boosting the company's expansion, enabling it to provide consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision-making capabilities to businesses.

TransUnion Revenue (TTM)

TransUnion revenue-ttm | TransUnion Quote

TRU’s OneTru platform connects and brings separate data and analytics assets built for credit risk, marketing and fraud mitigation under a single, layered and unified environment. The company uses the platform to innovate and launch technologically advanced products that generate more customer value.

The company is also experiencing potential growth in its other platform, TrueIQ, which enables faster data processing and seamless access to its U.S. credit customers by accelerating the data model building cycle. In 2025, the company launched the TrueIQ analytics platform in Canada, the United Kingdom and India, with plans to export other OneTru-enabled solutions to these markets in the future.

TRU completed the acquisition of Monevo, a credit search engine platform that empowers lenders and banks to deliver highly personalized credit offers to consumers by comparing offers across websites and other third parties. The company also announced an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Trans Union de Mexico.

TRU’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.75, higher than the industry average of 1.03. This indicates that the company can easily pay off its short-term obligations in the future.

A Risk to Watch

TRU has accumulated significant debt due to past acquisitions and expansion efforts and currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Although the debt load has assisted in the company’s growth, it has added to operational costs and affected its capacity to pursue other opportunities.

TRU’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TRU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector are Guidewire GWRE and HubSpot, Inc. HUBS.

Guidewire sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.6%.

GWRE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and matched once, with the earnings surprise being 44.7%, on average.

HubSpot also sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.6%.

HUBS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.