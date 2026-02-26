Reasons Why You Should Retain TransUnion Stock in Your Portfolio

TransUnion TRU has a Growth Score of B, which condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 5.7% year over year. Its 2026 and 2027 earnings are expected to rise 11% and 16.6%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 9.2% in 2026 and 8.1% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for TRU

TRU’s revenue growth is driven by the fast-growing Big Data and analytics market amid a stable U.S. economic and lending environment. Possession of both nationwide consumer credit data and comprehensive diverse public records data enables the company to better predict behavior, assess risk and address a broader set of business issues for its customers. This creation of massive amounts of data and advances in fast-processed data technology and analytics boost the company's expansion.

TRU’s technology modernization is accelerating innovation in credit and non-credit products. Its OneTru platform connects and brings separate data and analytics assets built for credit risk, marketing and fraud mitigation under a single, layered and unified environment. One of the company’s innovations, the TrueIQ analytics platform, enables faster data processing speeds and seamless access to its U.S. credit customers by accelerating the data model building cycle.

In 2025, the company also launched the TrueIQ analytics platform in Canada, the United Kingdom and India, with plans to export other OneTru-enabled solutions to these markets in the future. Additionally, TRU completed the acquisition of Monevo, a credit search engine platform that empowers lenders and banks to deliver highly personalized credit offers to consumers by comparing websites and other third parties. The company also announced an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Trans Union de Mexico. The recent launch of TrueIQ data enrichment on Snowflake, a marketplace that connects data, apps and agentic products from external sources, expands market opportunities for the company.

TRU’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 1.75, higher than the industry average of 0.98. This indicates that the company can easily pay off its short-term obligations in the future.

A Risk

TRU operates in a highly competitive market, with companies like Equifax, Experian, FICO and LexisNexis. This makes it challenging for the company to invest in technology and talent while maintaining a balance between growth and profitability.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TRU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services Sector are Deluxe DLX and Coherent Corp COHR.

Deluxe carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. DLX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6% on average.

Coherent Corp also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 29.9%. COHR beat earnings estimates in each of the last four reported quarters, with an earnings surprise of 7.7% on average.

