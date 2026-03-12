Reasons Why You Should Retain Trane Technologies Stock Right Now

Shares of Trane Technologies TT have had a decent run over the past three months. The stock has gained 9.5% against the industry’s 9.1% decline.

TT has a Growth Score of B. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to be up 4.5% year over year. Earnings for 2026 and 2027 are projected to rise 12.9% and 13.2%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 8.5% in 2026 and 7.3% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for TT

Trane Technologies’ business is benefiting from the strong demand in the commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market. Favorable government policies in the United States and Europe are further fueling demand for TT’s innovative, customer-centric solutions, energy-efficient products and decarbonization efforts, enabling it to achieve sustainable growth.

Trane Technologies’ acquisition of Stellar Energy Americas, Inc. in February 2026 is likely to strengthen its leadership in data center thermal management solutions by optimally positioning it to address the growing demand for pre-fabricated cooling systems and other critical equipment, reducing supply chain constraints and enabling rapid, scalable deployment. Past acquisitions, such as Brainbox AI, enable TT to achieve measurable reductions in energy consumption and improvements in sustainability by lowering carbon emissions, thereby adding considerable value to the HVAC services provided to buildings.

The collective international HVAC business is performing decently. The Commercial HVAC segment, with Americas Commercial HVAC being the standout, shows exceptional bookings growth and record backlog, providing the company with strong visibility into future revenues and market growth. The company is also witnessing growth in EMEA and Asia.

TT had a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.25 in the fourth quarter of 2025, which compared favorably with 1.21 in the third quarter of 2025 and the industry average of 1.24 due to an increase in cash reserves. A current ratio of above 1 will assist the company in paying off short-term obligations efficiently.

A Risk to Watch

TT operates in a highly competitive market, with giants such as Honeywell International, Siemens, Carrier and Daikin Industries. The competition, along with rising commodity prices, primarily that of steel and non-ferrous metals, collectively increases the difficulty of balancing growth and profitability while continuing to innovate and differentiate its offerings and maintain cost efficiency.

