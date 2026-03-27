Reasons Why You Should Retain Paychex Stock in Your Portfolio

Paychex PAYX is benefiting from an expanding cloud computing market and rising client adoption of cloud computing solutions. Its new acquisitions and AI-driven innovations aid the company in gaining access to diverse markets.

The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to increase 12.6% year over year. The company’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings are projected to rise 10.2% and 7.5%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 16.7% in fiscal 2026 and 5.6% in fiscal 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for PAYX

PAYX benefits from the rising demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. This offers a strong growth opportunity for the company across its management solutions and the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) categories. The categories integrate Human Capital Management (HCM) for payroll, human resource retirement and insurance services and provide a combined package of payroll, employer compliance, human resource and employee benefits administration, risk management and outsourcing solutions, both virtual and on-site, at an affordable cost.

Paychex, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Paychex, Inc. revenue-ttm | Paychex, Inc. Quote

PAYX’s Paychex Flex, an all-in-one solution for HR payroll, time, and attendance and benefits, and Paycor, a provider of HCM, payroll and talent software platforms, were recently recognized as industry-leading HCM solutions with two prestigious 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards. These platforms meet the growing needs of new and existing customers across all market segments and aid the company in retaining clients by supporting small businesses to offer competitive benefit packages on par with Fortune 500 companies.

The company currently has more than 500 AI-powered capabilities and agents, driving higher productivity and smarter outcomes. Its recently launched GenAI-powered, real-time employment law and compliance platform that helps clients and Paychex HR experts efficiently navigate thousands of constantly changing federal, state, and local laws and compliance documents is showing significant growth.

A Risk to Watch

PAYX’s offerings require it to collect, use and retain a huge amount of personal and financial information of its employees, customers and clients, exposing it to highly sensitive to cyberattacks. It suffered a breach in March 2024, resulting in unauthorized disclosure of personal data. Such incidents may affect investors’ sentiments.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

PAYX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the industry are Guidewire GWRE and HubSpot, Inc. HUBS.

Guidewire sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.6%.

GWRE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and matched once, with the earnings surprise being 44.7%, on average.

HubSpot also sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.6%.

HUBS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3%, on average.

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Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.