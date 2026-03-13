Reasons Why You Should Retain Omnicom Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of Omnicom OMC have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has gained 12.9%, outperforming the industry’s 9.7% growth.

OMC has a Growth Score of A. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to be up 12.4% year over year. Earnings for 2026 and 2027 are projected to rise 19.1% and 8.9%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 43.9% in 2026 and 2.2% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for OMC

OMC’s top line is benefiting from the varied breadth of its offerings across traditional advertising, digital marketing and public relations, reducing reliance on single revenue streams and ensuring adaptability and revenue stability. The company’s focus on consumer-centric strategic business solutions aligns it more closely with clients' evolving needs, fostering stronger partnerships.

Omnicom Group Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Omnicom Group Inc. revenue-ttm | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

The acquisition of Interpublic, a global advertising and marketing holding company, in November 2025, brings highly complementary assets, creating a portfolio of services and products that expands opportunities for clients. The acquisition is also driving the development of new products and services, while extending opportunities that drive higher returns on marketing investments.

OMC’s technological advancement approach, launching Omni+, a next-generation marketing operating system, unifies unparalleled data assets, covering campaign performance, consumer behaviors, demographic insights, transaction intelligence and cultural and social indicators.

The operating system also integrates Acxiom's Real ID, Flywheel's Commerce Cloud and Omni's proprietary data, while strengthening OMC’s talent and industry leadership in data identity and AI.

Omnicom’s strategic investments in real estate, back-office services, procurement, IT, data, analytics and precision marketing are designed to enhance operational efficiency, cost management and service delivery. These smart investments reduce overhead costs and enable better resource allocation by optimizing real estate usage and back-office operations.

OMC paid dividends of $562.7 million, $552.7 million and $549.6 million in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively, while repurchasing shares worth $570.8 million, $370.7 million and $707.9 million, respectively. This underscores the company’s persistent commitment to reward shareholders by creating shareholder value and confidence.

A Risk to Watch

OMC operates in a highly competitive market, with players such as WPP and Publicis Groupe. The competition, along with pricing pressures, collectively increases the difficulty of balancing growth and profitability while continuing to innovate and differentiate its offerings and maintain cost efficiency.

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the Business Services sector are Deluxe DLX and Coherent Corp. COHR.

Deluxe carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%.

DLX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6% on average.

Coherent Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 29.9%.

COHR beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 7.7%, on average.

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Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.