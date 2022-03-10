Reasons Why You Should Retain MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Corporation’s MTG focus on higher direct premium yield, higher persistence, fewer delinquency notices and a solid capital position make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGIC Investment’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.09 and $2.19, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 4.5%, respectively.

Earnings Surprise History

MGIC Investment has a decent earnings surprise history and beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 10.08%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

MGIC Investment currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has rallied 7.9% against the industry’s decline of 13%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

MTG’s Return on Equity for the trailing 12 months is 13.6%, better than the industry average of 9.6%, expanding 340 basis points (bps) year over year. This reflects efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

The higher insurance in force, an increase in the direct premium yield and lower ceded premiums written are likely to drive the net premiums written of the multiline insurer.



The new business rewriting, combined with the increasing annual persistency, will likely boost insurance in the force portfolio.



Given on a lower level of new delinquency notices received throughout 2021, the credit performance is likely to improve. The multiline insurer expects favorable delinquency trends to continue throughout 2022.



MGIC Investment stand to gain from the solid credit quality of the growing insurance in force, a strong housing market, the decreasing delinquency rate as well as favorable economic conditions.



The loss ratio is likely to improve due to fewer delinquency notices, reflecting the high quality of insurance in force, and favorable loss reserve development that indicates better-than-expected cure rates.



Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up 0.9% in the past seven days, reflecting investors’ optimism. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.

Capital Position

MTG seeks to maintain prudent levels of liquidity as well as financial leverage. Debt to capital improved 180 bps year over year, better than the industry average of 27.6%. The insurer expects a longer-term debt-to-capital ratio in the low to mid-teens range. Due to lower levels of losses and taxes paid and higher net premiums written, the multiline insurer continues to generate solid operating cash flows.

Capital Deployment

As of De 31, 2021, MGIC Investment had $500 million of authorization remaining to repurchase shares through the end of 2023 under a share repurchase program approved by the Board in October 2021. The insurer bought back shares worth $60 million in January in 2022.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked multiline insurers include Horace Mann Educators HMN, Aegon AEG and CNO Financial Group CNO. While Horace Mann sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aegon and CNO Financial each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Horace Mann’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 22.8%. In the past year, Horace Mann has declined 3.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 8.3% and 11% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Aegon’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 75%. In the past year, Aegon has declined 10.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEG’s 2023 earnings has moved 13.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The bottom line of CNO Financial surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 25.48%. In the past year, CNO Financial has declined 10.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 0.4% and 0.3% north, respectively, in the past seven days.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.