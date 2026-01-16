Reasons Why You Should Retain MARA Stock in Your Portfolio

MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA stock has gained over 7% in the past month against the industry's 2% decline. The company’s third-quarter performance showed clear momentum beyond Bitcoin mining, with AI inference infrastructure coming online and deeper energy partnerships.

By integrating power generation, blockchain and AI workloads, MARA is building a more scalable and diversified growth platform.

Factors That Bode Well

MARA’s third quarter was marked by tangible progress toward diversification. The company advanced its transition from traditional cryptocurrency mining toward an integrated digital infrastructure that supports blockchain and AI computing workloads. Installation of the company’s first AI inference racks was completed at the Granbury site, signaling readiness to accommodate both Bitcoin and AI inference operations.

Additionally, MARA expanded its energy control footprint through power generation and data center partnerships in West Texas. International initiatives are also underway, with the company targeting half of its total revenues from international markets by 2028, strengthening geographic diversification.

Looking ahead, MARA aims to integrate energy generation, blockchain validation, and AI processing within a single operational ecosystem. This strategy focuses on building cost-efficient, high-capacity energy infrastructure that can simultaneously support cryptocurrency mining and AI workloads.

The company is also emphasizing data center design innovations such as direct-to-chip cooling to enhance scalability and lower long-term maintenance costs, a more efficient approach than conventional immersion cooling systems. These developments position MARA to leverage its energy expertise in emerging high-performance computing applications.

MARA Holdings, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

MARA Holdings, Inc. revenue-ttm | MARA Holdings, Inc. Quote

A Key Risk

MARA is a risky investment primarily because of its heavy reliance on Bitcoin, which is highly volatile. Fluctuations in Bitcoin's value can lead to significant gains or losses for MARA, impacting its profitability. Additionally, MARA's strategy of holding large amounts of Bitcoin, sometimes using those holdings as leverage to purchase more, increases its exposure to Bitcoin price swings. This aggressive approach can heighten the risk, as Bitcoin prices can and do crash at times.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MARA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocksare Information Services Group III and Charles River Associates CRAI.

Information Services holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. III has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.5%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.9% on average.

Charles River also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15% on average.

