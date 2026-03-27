Reasons Why You Should Retain ManpowerGroup Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of ManpowerGroup MAN have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has gained 6.7%, outpacing the industry’s 3% growth.

MAN has a Growth Score of B. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

It also has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 2.4%.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 13.6% year over year. Its 2026 and 2027 earnings are projected to rise 26.9% and 36.9%, respectively. Revenues are anticipated to grow 3.2% in 2026 and 4.1% in 2027.

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

Factors That Bode Well for MAN

ManpowerGroup’s diversified business mix and comprehensive workforce solutions help organizations with recruitment, training, outsourcing and consulting services. It benefits from the widening AI skills gap and declining worker confidence, as companies increasingly seek external support to reskill employees and adapt to rapid technological change. Rising automation concerns further increase demand for MAN’s upskilling and career transition solutions, supporting long-term revenue growth.

MAN’s brand, Experis, a specialized technology talent provider, empowers organizations to modernize tech infrastructure, streamline operations and accelerate innovation through expert consulting services in cloud, AI, data and applications. The brand witnessed significant sequential improvement during the second half of 2025. The company’s Talent Solutions division, including Talent and Processing Financial (TAPFIN) Managed Service Provider (MSP), and Right Management Outplacement and Consulting, also saw growth during this time, collectively boosting the top line.

The company promotes workforce development initiatives and releases proprietary research to attract new clients, deepen existing partnerships and expand opportunities to support organizations adapting to AI-driven changes, ultimately supporting long-term revenue growth. It has been executing its AI-driven enhancement and automation approach through its end-to-end operating system, PowerSuite, since 2019. Currently, the system operates across nearly 90% of MAN’s business, creating integrated global technology rails and a proprietary data asset spanning more than 70 countries, enabling faster innovation and quicker adoption of technology into productivity.

The company benefits from persistent tech talent shortages and the shift toward precision hiring as employers increasingly rely on its specialized staffing and reskilling services to secure skilled professionals. Strong demand for AI, cloud and data talent drives growth in its Experis segment, enabling MAN to expand services, strengthen client relationships and support revenue growth.

A Risk to Watch

ManpowerGroup's global presence leaves it exposed to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The company earned nearly 85% of its revenues from outside the United States in 2025, the majority of which were generated in Europe. This volatility heavily impacts the company’s bottom line.

MAN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration are Deluxe DLX and Coherent Corp. COHR.

Deluxe carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

DLX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Coherent Corp. also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 38.1%.

COHR beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 7.7%, on average.

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ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.