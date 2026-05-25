Reasons Why You Should Retain IFF Stock in Your Portfolio Now

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is well-positioned to benefit from demand for a variety of consumer products containing flavors and fragrances going forward. Its disciplined approach to capital allocation is expected to drive growth in the upcoming years.



The company is simplifying its portfolio, including the completed soy business divestiture and an active Food Ingredients sale process, which could support deleveraging and focus investment on core businesses in the upcoming years.

What Aids IFF’s Stock?

Demand for Flavors & Fragrances: International Flavors is well-positioned to benefit from demand for a variety of consumer products containing flavors and fragrances going forward. Anticipated growth in emerging markets will likely be a key catalyst.



Moreover, International Flavors is focused on gaining share in emerging markets. Backed by the company’s global presence, diversified business platform, broad product portfolio, and global and regional customer base, it will be able to capitalize on the expansion in flavors and fragrances markets. This is expected to help the company deliver long-term growth. Its focus on driving greater efficiencies throughout the business through costs and productivity initiatives, margin improvement and acquisition-related synergies continues to drive profits.



Strategic Portfolio Actions: To drive growth, the company plans to step up its investment in high-return businesses such as Flavors, Fragrances, Health, Cultures & Food Enzymes. In May 2025, International Flavors completed the divestiture of its Pharma Solutions business unit to Roquette and its nitrocellulose business to Czechoslovak Group.



At the beginning of the first quarter of 2025, the company separated its Nourish segment into the Taste and Food Ingredients segments as a part of a broader strategy to reorganize businesses around end markets. Portfolio actions remained a key part of the company’s first-quarter narrative. In March 2026, it completed the sale of its commodity soy crush, concentrates and lecithin business to Bunge for $110 million. This aligns with International Flavors’ portfolio optimization goals and includes evaluating strategic alternatives for the Food Ingredients segment.



It is now progressing with a disciplined sales process for its Food Ingredients business, as it works to maximize value for shareholders. These endeavors will enable the company to focus on its core business operations, strengthen its balance sheet and maximize shareholder returns.



Disciplined Capital Allocation: International Flavors continues to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation even as it focuses on accelerating growth through organic investments and strategic acquisitions, while returning significant capital to shareholders. It continues to effectively manage its balance sheet by taking necessary actions to generate strong cash flow and maintain ample liquidity by reducing operational and capital expenses.



The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with a net debt to credit-adjusted EBITDA of 2.5X, a significant reduction from 3.9X in 2025. The company returned $102 million via dividends and repurchased $35 million of shares, while management reiterated a disciplined capital allocation framework anchored around maintaining leverage near current levels.

Near-Term Concerns for International Flavors

The company highlighted that its most direct exposure to the Middle East conflict sits in the Scent business, particularly Fine Fragrance. It expects Fine Fragrance volumes in the Middle East to be affected in the second quarter of 2026 due to slower demand and temporary customer supply chain issues, such as getting packaging into the region. This is likely to impact the company’s second-quarter margins.



International Flavors continues to incur high raw material costs and additional costs related to labor, shipping and cleaning. Despite its pricing actions and focused cost reduction efforts, these factors are likely to dent margins for the balance of the year. International Flavors’ manufacturing expenses are expected to increase to support higher demand.

IFF Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 2.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 5%.

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International Flavors’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while APD and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have soared 203.1% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current-year earnings is pegged at $13.20 per share, indicating a 9.7% year-over-year rise. APD has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%. Air Products and Chemicals’ shares have gained 10.1% in a year’s time.



Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 113.4% in a year’s time.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.