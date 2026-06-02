Reasons Why You Should Retain Genpact Stock in Your Portfolio

Genpact G is benefiting from combining process expertise, information technology and analytical capabilities with operational insight and experience across diverse industries to provide a wide range of services through its global delivery platform. The company’s aggressive investments in artificial intelligence, agentic operations, advanced technology solutions and new strategic partnerships are driving its long-term growth. However, the slow-growth, steady-state nature of G’s business and competitive talent market remain concerns for investors.

G has a Growth Score of B. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 10.2% year over year. Earnings for 2026 and 2027 are projected to rise 11% and 9.4%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in 2026 and 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for G

G’s long-term growth is primarily driven by its strength in business process outsourcing (BPO) services, supported by its domain expertise in business analytics and digital and consulting services.

Genpact Limited Revenue (TTM)

Genpact Limited revenue-ttm | Genpact Limited Quote

Genpact’s Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment, which includes data and artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies, advisory services and agentic solutions, has been a key driver for its sustainable growth. During the first quarter of 2026, ATS revenues increased 24% year over year to $345 million, representing 27% of total company revenues. Management stated that ATS generates more than twice the revenue per employee and grows at roughly twice the overall business rate. This segment is also witnessing a larger share of bookings and backlogs.

Agentic operations consistently remain a significant growth opportunity for G. During the last reported quarter, the company nearly doubled the total contract value of agentic solutions compared with all of 2025. As the AI boom sweeps the world, G’s management expects a transition from traditional digital operations to outcome-based agentic models across its client base, indicating a robust future roadmap of additional agentic offerings.

Large deals and strategic partnerships strengthen G’s outlook. The company signed six large deals during the first quarter of 2026, each carrying a total contract value of at least $50 million. Notable wins include a strategic partnership with a leading European insurance and financial services company to transform enterprise-wide operations using AI-driven capabilities and a multiyear partnership with Australia's Bendigo Bank to modernize banking operations, improve productivity and strengthen risk management through AI and agentic technologies.

The company consistently makes efforts to return value to shareholders through both share repurchases and dividend payments. Genpact paid dividends of $80.5 million, $91.8 million, $100 million, $108 million and $100 million, while repurchasing shares worth $298.2 million, $214.1 million, $225.4 million, $252.7 million and $225.5 million in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

G: Risks to Watch

Genpact stock may not be ideal for momentum investing, making it unattractive to momentum investors who prefer short-term gains. The company’s slow-growth, steady-state business lacks the aggressive momentum and the high-velocity price action found in AI-driven sector leaders.

Higher talent costs, due to a competitive, labor-intensive and heavily foreign-talent-dependent market, are hurting outsourcing service providers like Genpact. Moreover, while advancements in automation and AI offer significant opportunities for the industry, these technologies enable clients to adopt new methods to improve performance, thereby creating uncertainty for consulting services firms.

Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Cisco Systems CSCO and Dell Technologies DELL.

Cisco Systems carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term (next five years) earnings growth expectation of 11.1%.

CSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average.

Dell Technologies also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22.3%.

DELL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reported quarters and missed once, with an average earnings surprise of 18.7%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.