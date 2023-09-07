Reasons Why You Should Retain Genpact (G) in Your Portfolio

Genpact Limited G maintains a strong foothold in the BPO services market, driven by its domain expertise in business analytics, digital solutions, and consulting. This competitive edge is further reinforced by its diverse and robust clientele worldwide. Additionally, the company's commitment to consistently rewarding shareholders with both dividend payments and share repurchases not only enhances investor confidence but also contributes positively to its earnings per share.

Genpact has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

Factors That Augur Well

Genpact is a dominant player in the BPO services market, excelling in business analytics, digital solutions, and consulting. The company provides industry-specific solutions for IIoT, user experience, supply-chain management, data engineering, digital content management, risk management, procurement, logistics, and more. Genpact's integration of process, analytics, and digital technologies, along with deep domain expertise, attract a growing customer base. Strategic acquisitions, cost control, and share repurchases are expected to drive long-term success.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents a significant growth opportunity for Genpact. Digital Smart Enterprise Processes , which is a patented approach, enhances efficiency and process quality using AI, specialized digital tech, Lean Six Sigma, and experience-centric principles. Genpact Cora, an automation to AI platform, accelerates digital transformations. Acquisitions like Rage Framework and design thinking-focused firms expand Genpact's AI portfolio, positioning it well for future AI advancements.

Genpact's commitment to shareholders is evident through share repurchases and dividends. In 2022, the company repurchased $214.1 million worth of shares, with $298.2 million in 2021 and $137.1 million in 2020. Dividend payments totaled $91.8 million in 2022, $80.5 million in 2021, and $74.2 million in 2020, reflecting Genpact's dedication to creating shareholder value and confidence in its business.

Genpact's current ratio at the end of second-quarter 2023 was pegged at 1.88, higher than the current ratio of 1.84 reported at the end of the prior-quarter and the year-ago quarter’s 1.58. Increasing current ratio bodes well as it indicates that the company will have no problem meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Some Risks

The outsourcing sector relies heavily on foreign talent and is labor-intensive. Increased competition for talent may lead to higher labor costs, potentially limiting the industry's growth. Genpact, as a player in this sector, could be impacted by these challenges.

Genpact also faces a notable concentration of clients in specific geographic regions. In 2022, more than 50% of the company's revenues came from clients in India, and more than 20% from clients in North and Latin America. Furthermore, in 2022, more than 35% of Genpact's revenues were generated from clients in the High Tech and Manufacturing sector. This level of dependency on particular regions and industries may pose long-term concerns for investors.

G currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

