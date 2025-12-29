Reasons Why You Should Retain Gartner Stock in Your Portfolio.

Shares of Gartner IT have gained 9.5% over the past month, outperforming the industry’s 5.9% growth.

IT has a Growth Score of A, which condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company’s revenues are expected to grow 3.5% in 2025 and 3.3% in 2026.

Factors That Bode Well for IT

IT’s revenue growth is primarily driven by its indispensable technologically advanced research segment, which provides key insights and decision-support solutions for an informed decision-making process. The acquisition of CEB Inc. in 2017, a provider of best-practice and talent-management insights, combined with Gartner’s advanced analyst-driven syndicated research and advisory services, has enabled the company with commendable market strength.

Gartner, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Gartner, Inc. revenue-ttm | Gartner, Inc. Quote

IT's continuous effort to accelerate and enhance the capabilities of AskGartner, an AI-driven tool, which enables quicker access and generates in-depth summaries of business and technology insights, sets the company ahead of its competitors. The insights are derived from the company’s vast pool of highly differentiated and unique proprietary data, including the industry's largest Gartner IT Key Metrics database.

The company also generates considerable client value through its Conferences, uniquely designed to combine actionable and objective insights with expert guidance and consultation. The company recently organized the 35th Annual IT Symposium/Xpo in Orlando, FL, hosting more than 7,000 technology leaders over a four-day in-person conference.

IT enhances shareholder value through consistent share buybacks. It repurchased 7.3, 3.8, 3.9 and 1.6 million shares for $1.7 billion, $1 billion, $600 million and $700 million in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. These indicate the company’s commitment to instill investors’ confidence in the stock.

Key Risk Factor

IT had a current ratio of 0.88, lower than the industry's average of 1.19 in the last quarter. A current ratio below 1 often suggests that a company may not be well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Gartner currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

A couple of better-ranked stocks are Genpact G and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.6%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5% on average.

Palantir Technologies also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 50%. PLTR beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched once, with an earnings surprise of 16.3% on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.