Reasons Why You Should Retain FTI Consulting Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has gained 4.3%, outperforming the industry’s 3.3% growth. The company’s 2025 and 2026 earnings are expected to increase 5.5% and 9.1%, respectively.

Factors That Bode Well for FCN

FCN’s specialized services across Corporate Finance and Restructuring consulting, Economic consulting, Forensic and Litigation consulting, Technology consulting, and Strategic Communications consulting reflect the breadth of its offerings. Diversified revenue streams, specialized industry expertise and global reach help the company drive volumes across small, medium and large organizations worldwide.

The company’s skilled and diverse workforce also drives growth by providing quality consultation services and enhancing its appeal to investors. Its strategic investment in employee development and competitive compensation packages enables it to retain top talent, drive performance and increase client satisfaction.

FCN consistently rewards its shareholders through share buybacks. The company repurchased shares worth $46.1 million, $85.4 million, $21 million and $10.2 million in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. Such moves drive shareholder value and instill confidence in the stock.

FCN reported a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.85 in the third quarter of 2025, beating the industry's average of 1.19. A current ratio above 1 suggests that it is well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations without difficulty.

A Risk

FCN has never declared and currently has no plan to pay cash dividends on its stock. This may negatively impact the decision of cash-dividend-seeking investors, leaving them to enjoy returns through share price appreciation.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

FCN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the industry are Information Services Group III and Charles River Associates CRAI.

Information Services holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. III has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.5%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.9% on average.

Charles River also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15% on average.

