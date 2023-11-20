Reasons Why You Should Retain FactSet Research (FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. FDS generated 64% of its revenues from its U.S. segment in fiscal 2023, while the remaining 36% came from the European and Asia Pacific segments. The company has been benefiting from acquisitions that improve its global footprint as well.

FactSet has been consistent in returning value to its investors and its financial statements support such moves. The company has its fair share of integration risks tagged with the positives of acquisitions, along with the risk of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

The company gained 14% year-to-date as compared with the industry’s 17.5% growth and S&P 500 composite’s 18.5% increase.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

Factors in Favor

Over time, FactSet has pursued growth through numerous acquisitions. The latest addition, idaciti, aligns with FactSet's digital transformation efforts for content collection. This acquisition enhances access to vital datasets crucial for future workflows. In 2022, the acquisition of CUSIP Global Services bolstered FactSet's global position in capital markets. The 6.1% revenue increase was primarily due to the impact of acquisition-related revenues, while the impact of acquisitions on European and Asia Pacific revenues was 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

For more than 40 years, FactSet has provided comprehensive data, advanced analytics and adaptable technology to global financial professionals and is currently enjoying a growing customer base and strong global presence. In fiscal 2022, organic revenues surged by 9.8% to $1.75 billion, with 1,085 new clients totaling 7,538.

The company's Annual Subscription Value reached $1.84 billion, indicating a 9.3% year-over-year increase. Regionally, the U.S. contributed $1.26 billion to FactSet's ASV, marking 9.3% year-over-year growth. Organic ASV from Europe and Asia Pacific reached $486 million and $191.7 million, respectively, showing 8.4% and 12% year-over-year increases, respectively.

FactSet has a consistent track record of rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. During fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, the company repurchased shares worth $18.64 million, 199.6 million and $264.7 million, respectively. FactSet paid dividends of $125.9 million, 110.4 million and $117.9 million during fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business, not only instilling investors’ confidence but also positively impacting earnings and share price.

Threats

The company has generated 40% of its revenues from outside the United States, which exposes FactSet’s financials to foreign currency risks. In fiscal 2023, revenues increased 13.1%, adversely affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations to the tone of 0.3%.

FactSet's growth via acquisitions, though true, often falls short of expectations due to underestimated inter-company revenues. Managing new acquisitions distracts leadership and depletes resources. As the company persists in acquisition-driven growth, future integration challenges are probable.

FDS currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector that investors may consider.

Fiserv FI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Fiserv’s 2023 revenues indicates 8.1% growth from the year-ago figure, while for earnings, 15.4% growth is expected. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters while matching in the other two instances, with an average of 0.6%.

It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FI has a VGM Score of B.

DocuSign DOCU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of DocuSign’s 2023 revenues indicates 8.6% growth from the year-ago figure, while for earnings, 29.1% growth is expected. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters with an average of 27.1%.

The company has a Zacks Rank #2. DOCU has a VGM Score of B.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Broadridge’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.5% growth from the year-ago figure, while for earnings, 9.8% growth is expected. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance with an average of 5.4%.

BR carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.