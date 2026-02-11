Reasons Why You Should Retain Corpay Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of Corpay, Inc. CPAY have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has gained 7.8% against the industry’s 6.7% decline.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 20.2% year over year. Its 2026 and 2027 earnings are expected to rise 19.6% and 15.7%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 16.5% in 2026 and 9.4% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for CPAY

CPAY’s revenue growth is driven by its multi-channel approach to market and sell its commercial payment solution, incorporating a comprehensive digital channel, direct sales forces and partner relationships. This helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers.

The company leverages its products’ specialization by deploying product-dedicated sales forces across multiple channels, including field sales, telesales and digital marketing, and indirectly through its partners, such as major oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, value-added resellers and referral partners. It is also developing new creative brand advertisements to raise awareness.

CPAY continues to deliver strong results in approximately equal-sized vehicle payment businesses in the United States, Europe and Brazil. The United States has been the most encouraging performer. Recently, it acquired a second local vehicle debt company to accelerate non-toll revenue growth in Brazil.

CPAY is consistent with its acquisitions and investments to improve performance and increase its customer base domestically and internationally. In October 2025, the company acquired AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions, in partnership with alternative asset management firm TPG Inc., to deepen its position in the middle-market accounts payable automation and payment space.

Additionally, CPAY acquired European business-to-business cross-border foreign exchange solution firm Alpha Group International plc, which will ensure global customer reach, and closed a minority investment in Mastercard, leveraging its financial institution reach.

A Risk

CPAY had a current ratio of 0.98, lower than the industry's average of 1.14 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. This suggests that the company may not be well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

