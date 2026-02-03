Reasons Why You Should Retain Clean Harbors Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc. CLH have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has gained 7.1%, outperforming the industry’s marginal rise.

The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to increase 3.8% year over year. Revenues are expected to rise marginally in the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.

Factors That Bode Well for CLH

CLH’s revenue growth is driven by the rising demand for prioritization of environmental compliance and waste management solutions by business houses. The company benefits from long-term service contracts through its expertise in hazardous waste disposal and environmental cleanup. These services are highly sought across diverse markets, especially in the manufacturing, healthcare and energy sectors.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Clean Harbors, Inc. revenue-ttm | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Clean Harbors recently announced plans to use an industry-proven solvent de-asphalting process and to combine it with the company’s existing hydro-treating capabilities to construct a state-of-the-art process plant, which is likely to give it a further competitive edge. The plant is expected to upgrade CLH’s VTAE (Vacuum Tower Asphalt Extender) and unlock incremental value from an everyday product.

The company’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 2.44, higher than the industry’s average of 0.98. This showcases strong liquidity, indicating that the company is well-positioned to easily pay off its short-term obligations with its solid cash reserves.

CLH consistently generates value for shareholders in the form of share repurchases. The company repurchased shares worth $55.2 million, $51.1 million and $50.2 million in 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This underlines the company’s confidence in business and helps boost investors’ confidence in the stock.

A Risk

CLH does not offer quarterly cash dividends. This may discourage cash dividend-seeking investors, leaving them with a potential return only from share price appreciation. Since share price appreciation is variable, dividend-focused investors may hesitate to bet on it.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CLH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector are AppLovin Corporation APP and Amadeus IT Group AMADY.

AppLovin holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. APP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average.

Amadeus also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.4%. AMADY beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four reported quarters and missed twice, with the earnings surprise being 4.5%, on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.