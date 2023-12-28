Reasons Why You Should Retain ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Now

ABM Industries ABM has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

ABM drives growth with strategic acquisitions and the ELEVATE plan. The "2020 Vision" initiative centralized functions, thus boosting ABM's premier facilities' management status.

The company has gained 6.4% in the past six months, outperforming its industry’s 3.3% rise.

Factors That Bode Well

ABM Industries is dedicated to fostering growth by employing a dual approach of strategic acquisitions and organic investments. The enduring strategic plan, ELEVATE, is crafted to elevate client services, enhance transparency and efficiency, cultivate in-house talent management capabilities and modernize the digital ecosystem. The implementation of ELEVATE is expected to substantially propel ABM Industries' organic growth, strengthen its strategic positioning and enhance overall profitability.

In 2015, ABM initiated the "2020 Vision" transformative journey to attain sustainable and profitable growth by adopting an industry-focused go-to-market strategy. Within this framework, the company centralized key functional areas, strengthened sales capabilities, and strategically invested in service delivery tools and processes to reinforce essential operating practices for its long-term success. These endeavors have consequently enhanced the quality of ABM's Janitorial, Parking, Facilities Services, Building & Energy Solutions, and Airline Services, thus establishing its stature as a premier integrated facilities management company.

ABM is gaining from strategic partnerships, which are helping the company grow its customer base as well as global footprint. ABM recently expanded its partnership with LaGuardia Gateway Partners at LaGuardia Airport Terminal B. Following LGP's historic $5.1 billion redevelopment, ABM will be providing comprehensive facility operations and services, ensuring a safe, seamless experience across the 1.3 million square foot facility.

Further, ABM collaborated with the Providence Public School District in Rhode Island for a three-year contract, enhancing custodial, grounds and maintenance operations to better serve 22,000 students. Furthermore, ABM partnered with Graham Ford in Mansfield, OH, to accelerate EV adoption, installing six Level 2 chargers and three DC fast chargers, thus showcasing its pivotal role in supporting the nation's automakers in the EV market.

A Risk

ABM Industries' current ratio at the end of the third quarter was pegged at 1.41, lower than the current ratio of 1.47 reported at the end of the prior quarter. A decreasing current ratio does not bode well for the company.

ABM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector:

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure, while earnings are expected to decline 1.9%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in each of the four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.

IT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DocuSign DOCU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DocuSign’s 2023 revenues indicates 9.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure, while earnings are expected to grow 41.4%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

DOCU presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure, while earnings are expected to grow 10.1%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

