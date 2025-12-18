Reasons Why You Should Invest in Green Dot Stock Right Now

Green Dot Corporation GDOT, a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider, has performed strongly over the past month and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes GDOT an Attractive Pick

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an outstanding run over the past month. Shares of Green Dot have gained 19.2% compared with the 6.5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank and VGM Score: GDOT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Positive Earnings Surprise History: GDOT has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarterswith an earnings surprise of 86.6% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $506.2 million, suggesting an increase of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter. For full-year 2025, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.1 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 20.4%.

Growth Factors: GDOT is focused on driving long-term business growth by expanding its user base through the issuance of prepaid cards, both under its brand in stores and through co-branded cards like the Walmart Money Card. Additionally, it is gaining access to a substantial customer base by providing Banking-as-a-Service (which involves white-label banking products) to large corporations such as Walmart, Uber and Apple.

The company also announced the launch of Crypto.com's Cash Earn feature, which adds a high-yield savings feature to Crypto.com's seamless embedded banking experience for customers. It is expected to launch Dole FinTech's banking product in retail locations (with approximately 5,500 agent locations) across the country in December, building on the momentum in its Financial Services Cloud (FSC) market. The FSC platform helps financial institutions manage complex client relationships, automate workflows, ensure compliance and provide personalized services.

During the third quarter, GDOT announced a new partnership with Stripe, a global payment and financial infrastructure platform, enabling its Small Market Businesses customers to leverage Stripe’s network and make cash deposits at more than 50,000 locations. It also signed a new agreement with Workday (a finance platform) to use its marketplace for GDOT’s earned wage access offering, which provides early salary access. Additionally, GDOT partnered with Amscot, a financial service center leader and money processing partner, to use Amscot’s 235 locations for its offerings.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Service sector are Charles River Associates International (CRAI) and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Charles River Associates carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15% on average.

Palantir Technologies also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 50%. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched once, with an earnings surprise of 16.3% on average.

