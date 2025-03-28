Reasons Why You Should Invest in ATSG Stock Right Now

Air Transport Services Group ATSG is benefiting from improved operational efficiency and expanded fleet. If you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Factors Favoring ATSG Stock

Robust Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 63.1% year over year, surpassing the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s 22.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Northward Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been revised upward by 68.8% year over year for the current quarter of 2025. For the second quarter, the consensus mark for earnings per share has moved 58% north year over year. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Solid Zacks Rank: ATSG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Air Transport Services Group has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 6.1%.

Growth Factors: The growing partnership between ATSG and CAMEX Airlines, emphasizing their efforts to enhance air cargo solutions in Europe and beyond, is encouraging. The delivery of the Boeing 767-300 converted freighter by ATSG’s subsidiary, Airborne Global Leasing, under a long-term lease marks a significant step for both companies, with CAMEX expanding its fleet and capabilities.

With CAMEX providing chartered air freight services from hubs in Slovenia and Georgia, this partnership strengthens the regional and global reach of air cargo services. The addition of ATSG’s Lease+Plus package is also noteworthy, offering a broader range of services that complement the leased aircraft, showcasing ATSG’s flexible and comprehensive leasing options.

Moreover, ATSG is enhancing its operational efficiency through proactive cost-cutting initiatives. The southward moment in operating expenses is boosting the company’s bottom line. This fall in operating expenses was primarily driven by reduced maintenance and fuel costs.

In 2024, total operating costs decreased 2% year over year. The maintenance, materials and repairs, accounting for 10.6% of the total operating expenses, fell 8.4% year over year. Fuel expenses decreased 18% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider SkyWest SKYW and Frontier Group ULCC.

SkyWest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 16.7%.

Frontier Group sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ULCC has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 300% for the current year.

The company has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average surprise was 1.1%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.