Reasons Why You Should Hold TransUnion Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of TransUnion TRU have gained 4.1% over the past month, outperforming the industry’s 0.7% growth. The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to increase 5.2% year over year. Its 2025 and 2026 earnings are expected to rise 8.7% and 13.1%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 8.5% in 2025 and 7.7% in 2026.

Factors That Bode Well for TRU

TRU’s revenue growth is driven by the fast-growing Big Data and analytics market amid a stable U.S. economic and lending environment. The creation of massive amounts of data and advances in fast-processed data technology and analytics boost the company's expansion. Additionally, modest GDP growth, low unemployment, stable delinquencies, lower interest rates and manageable inflation in the U.S. market are collectively aiding performance.

TRU’s technology modernization through its OneTru platform, which connects separate data and analytic assets built for credit risk, marketing and fraud mitigation by bringing them under a single, layered and unified environment, is accelerating innovation in credit and non-credit products. One of the company’s innovations, TrueIQ analytics, a platform that accelerates the data model building cycle, enables faster data processing speeds and seamless access to its U.S. credit customers.

In 2025, the company also launched the TrueIQ analytics platform in Canada, the United Kingdom and India, with plans to export other OneTru-enabled solutions to these markets in the future. Factor Trust, a consumer reporting agency acquired in 2017, providing consumer reports to third parties for credit risk assessment, performed well and secured multiple wins in the consumer lending business this year. The recent launch of TrueIQ data enrichment on Snowflake, a marketplace that connects data, apps and agentic products from external sources, expands the market opportunity for data enrichment and underscores the company’s commitment to its customers.

TRU’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 2.01, higher than the industry average of 0.98. This indicates that the company can easily pay off its short-term obligations in the future.

A Risk

TRU operates in a highly competitive market, with companies like Equifax, Experian, FICO and LexisNexis. This makes it challenging for the company to invest in technology and talent while maintaining a balance between growth and profitability.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TRU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks are Genpact G and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.6%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5% on average.

Palantir Technologies also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 50%. PLTR beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched once, with an earnings surprise of 16.3% on average.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

