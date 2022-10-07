Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $13.1 and $15.7, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1,057.52% and 20.45%, respectively.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 8.6% and 0.4% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Reinsurance Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 12.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 21.1%.



Style Score

Reinsurance Group has a VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

Solid performance at its U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as well as the Asia Pacific segments is likely to drive Reinsurance Group.



The EMEA segment is well poised to gain from higher investments supporting the annuity business and an increase in new business volumes of the closed longevity business.



The U.S. Asset-Intensive business should continue to gain from higher transaction and other fees, favorable longevity experience and equity markets as well as higher variable investment income from commercial loan prepayments.



Its Asia Pacific business is likely to gain from favorable claims experience, the continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance, higher investment income and investment-related gains. Contributions from recently executed asset-intensive transactions in Asia should benefit the top line of the Asia Pacific business.



The Canada business should continue to gain from higher business volume under existing treaties, increased variable investment income and a higher invested asset base.



The life insurer boasts a strong balance sheet with a stable capital mix. RGA exited the second quarter of 2022 with excess capital of around $1 billion. As of Jun 30, 2022, the insurer maintained an $850 million syndicated revolving credit facility coupled with the committed letter of credit facilities aggregating $928 million.



Reinsurance Group undertakes shareholder-friendly moves on the back of its solid financial strength. RGA increased its dividend at an eight-year (2015-2022) CAGR of 11.7%. It currently yields 2.4%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are ProAssurance Corporation PRA, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL and Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF. While ProAssurance sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), American Equity Investment and Brighthouse Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The bottom line of ProAssurance surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 150.9%. In the past year, the insurer has lost 13.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ProAssurance’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 25.9% and 13.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



American Equity Investment surpassed earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 27.39%. In the past year, American Equity Investment has gained 25%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 7.1% and 3.2% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The bottom line of Brighthouse Financial surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 42.34%. In the past year, the insurer has lost 2.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHF’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 17.3% and 3.6% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.

