Reasons Why You Should Hold Onto A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS stands to gain from strength in its businesses, acquired assets and a sound capital-deployment strategy despite lower customer demand in China, increasing costs and expenses, and forex woes.



Increasing volumes of water-treatment products, commercial water heaters and boilers are aiding A. O. Smith’s sales in North America. Strong demand in the wholesale channel is also supporting the segment’s revenues. The Rest of the World segment is being driven by robust demand in India. AOS anticipates the Rest of the World segment margin to improve 50-100 basis points year over year in 2022.



AOS intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through asset additions. A. O. Smith’s June 2022 acquisition of Atlantic Filter, boosted its position in the water treatment industry and strengthened its customer base in Florida and the adjacent regions. The buyout of Canada-based Giant Factories, Inc in October 2021 expanded its commercial and water-heater offerings. The Giant Factories takeover added $31 million to North America sales in second-quarter 2022. The Master Water Conditioning Corporation purchase in July 2021 boosted AOS’s water-treatment business in North America.



A. O. Smith utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. It paid out dividends worth $87.9 million, up 4.8% year over year and bought back shares worth $22.9 million in the first six months of 2022. For 2022, AOS anticipates repurchasing shares worth approximately $400 million.

Considering the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain the AOS stock for now, as is suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

